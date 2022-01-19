‘Mad Max: Furiosa’ starts shooting in March

We waited 30 years for Fury Road, so Mad Max: Furiosa being delayed by less than 365 days is barely a drop in the ocean for George Miller’s apocalyptic franchise.

The fourth installment had to contend with natural disasters, casting reshuffles, money troubles, and much more before shooting was finally completed, so the cast and crew of the fifth entry might find an ongoing global health crisis relatively palatable by comparison.

Originally scheduled for next year, Furiosa isn’t exploding out of the blocks and onto the big screen until May 24, 2024, but a new report from SmartCompany offers that production is kicking off in March, and will run for three and a half months to the end of June, allowing plenty of post-production time to fine-tune the vehicular carnage.

Anya Taylor-Joy will play the role originated by Charlize Theron in Fury Road, backed by Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, the latter replacing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Our last visit to the Wasteland yielded one of the 21st Century’s greatest action epics, and an awards season favorite, so the pressure is well and truly on for Mad Max: Furiosa to deliver, but we’ve got every faith in Miller and the gang to pull it off.