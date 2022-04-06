Even though production has officially wrapped and the movie is coming to theaters in just over seven months, the full cast for Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is largely being kept under wraps.

Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letita Wright, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Isaach de Bankolé, the late Dorothy Steel, and Danny Sapani will reprise their roles from the first installment, with Dominique Thorne making her franchise debut as Riri Williams, while Tenoch Huerta’s unnamed villain is expected to be revealed as Namor, and I May Destroy You‘s Michaela Coel also has an undisclosed part in the film.

One of the biggest names outside of Michael B. Jordan’s Killmonger that hadn’t been confirmed or denied for the Wakanda Forever ensemble was that of Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya, who played Border Tribe head of security W’Kabi.

Stunning New Images For Black Panther Take You On A Journey Through Wakanda 1 of 13

Click to skip ' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

However, costume designer Stacy Caballero may have inadvertently confirmed the Jordan Peele favorite’s involvement, after his name was spotted on her resume as one of the names she’d outfitted for the hotly-anticipated return to the fictional African nation.

Caballero’s personal website also named Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio as part of upcoming Disney Plus series Echo, so somebody from Marvel might end up having a word in her ear if she keeps revealing casting information that hasn’t been disclosed to the public as of yet.

Either way, you’d expect Kaluuya to have a more substantial role (and larger payday) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, given how high his star has risen in the four years since the opener hit theaters.