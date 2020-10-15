Mallrats 2 Confirmed To Unite Entire Original Cast And Shoot In 2021

1996’s Mallrats was critically skewered and bombed at the box office. Snooty critics may have been put off by the comic book references, stoner humor and stink palms, but to a generation of teenagers, it became a cult classic. Director Kevin Smith went on to have the last laugh and now plans are coming together for Mallrats 2 (which may end up being called either Twilight of the Mallrats or Mallrats Too).

Over the past few months, we’ve heard confirmation that various members of the original cast were returning, but it’s actually looking like a full reunion is in the works (with the obvious exception of the dearly departed Stan Lee). This means we’re going to see Shannon Doherty, Jeremy London, Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Claire Forlani, Jason Mewes, Michael Rooker, and Smith himself – as well as a potential appearance by Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell.

“Looks like we’re heading toward it now in 2021, which is very exciting for us,” said Kevin Smith. “It takes place 25 years after the original and features the entire cast, [and] a new cast of characters as well. It’s about Brodie and his daughter and the death of the mall. The Brodie that we met in Mallrats has only been proven right in life. The world came around to his way of thinking. So, based on that, Brodie never really had to grow up and now, at this juncture in time, we face the moment when he might actually have to become an adult.”

Smith also went into the film’s legacy and how it flopping affected his opinion of the project, saying:

“It died at the box office and it’s gone within a week. I was the whipping boy, the sophomore slump of the year. All of that stuff. So, for years, I referred to Mallrats jokingly and jokingly apologized for it.”

While the quality of his movies is variable (to say the least), I’ve long had a soft spot for Smith. He’s consistently positive, enthusiastic and seems to be extremely loyal to his friends. In addition to Mallrats 2, 2021 will also see his Masters of the Universe: Revelation arrive. This Netflix animated series is created and produced by Smith and will be a direct sequel to the classic 1980s cartoon. He’s got a hell of a voice cast lined up as well, including Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela and Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man (among many others). Suffice it to say, it should be a good couple of years for him.