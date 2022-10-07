Mamma Mia! Mario sounds better in any langue besides English in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

The release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer might be the tipping point to convince people that perhaps subs are better than dubs, as people preferred to hear Mario speak in other languages rather than English. Apparently, the various voice actors in the international dubs did a better job than Chris Pratt.

Trailers for the various international dubs of the Super Mario Bros. Movie were released simultaneously with the English trailer. Once fans got a hold of them, they realized that maybe, just maybe, Mario — the famous Italian plumber — sounded better in other languages other than English. The Washington Post compiled all six of the dubbed trailers for fans to decide which one had a better Mario.

The results? Anything is better than English.

And while some versions received more favor than others, such as the Italian and German dubs, almost everyone instantly fell in love with Mario speaking in French. According to them, the French dub managed to make Mario sound exactly how he does in the game. The pitch, the speaking mannerism, and the vocal expressions, all of them were on point and sounded better compared to Pratt’s performance.

I don't wanna say Chris Pratt isn't trying, but it does say a lot when the voice actors for the French and Brazilian localization of the Super Mario Bros Movie are putting an effort to sound alike Mario compared to Pratt's voice performance. — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) October 7, 2022

i love mario's voice from the french dub of the super mario bros movie, he sounds so friendly lol :')pic.twitter.com/JdrUgComFW — ✨Novae3✨ (@Super_Novae3) October 6, 2022

Holy fucking shit the french dub is goodhttps://t.co/SZoSUQ1wLk — Yakumono (@LuigiBlood) October 6, 2022

WOW THE FRENCH VERSION guess im watching super Mario bros movie in French LMAOOO — cheru 🐯 (@_fengmei) October 6, 2022

So does this mean we’re all going to France during the film’s premiere? Probably, as according to Catsuka, the film will be released a week earlier in France. The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be released on March 29, 2023, in that country because the film was animated in Paris.

French dubbed trailer of "The Super Mario Bros" movie.

It'll be released in France on March 29 (2023), one week before the US, and one month before Japan.

Seems pretty fair for a film that was animated in France :-] https://t.co/IOWISNn6Uy pic.twitter.com/rrWkIzTOjs — Catsuka (@catsuka) October 6, 2022

There was some backlash when Pratt was announced to voice the iconic red plumber. Fans wished that Charles Martinet, Mario’s original voice actor, would star in the film. Pratt teased that his “Mario voice” would blow people away, but fans seemed to think that the actor didn’t put much effort into making himself sound exactly like the iconic video game character.

Fans showed excitement when the The Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer came out at New York Comic-Con. They instantly fell in love with Jack Black’s preview performance as Bowser, as this is the actor’s first supervillain role. And it seems like many of the other characters caught fans’ attention — except for Mario himself.

While going to France to watch a Mario movie might be expensive, The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes out in American theaters on April 7, 2023. Hopefully, spoilers won’t be leaked by the French fans.