Man In Halloween Michael Myers Mask Taken Into Custody By Police

Spooky season is upon us, and some people take that more literally than others. From wearing your favorite horror character on a t-shirt or binging your favorite scary movies, it’s the season to surround yourself in all things creepy.

One man in Galveston, Texas, recently took his love for spooky season and dressed it up in Michael Meyers get up before heading to take a stroll on the beach in Galveston before Tropical Storm Nicolas. While the prank was all done in good fun, it got him stuck in a bit of hot water.

Just when you THINK you’ve seen it all, someone walks past you down the Galveston beach dressed like Michael Myers in Halloween ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas 🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/tiztJb4fNc — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) September 13, 2021

The man who dressed up as Michael Meyers is actually an attorney from the area named Mark Metzler, and he said the entire thing was just to bring a positive vibe to the “gloom and doom” out there. He wanted people to see him and laugh, to bring back a sense of community humor.

“Bringing positive vibes to the gloom and doom out there, generating some laughter, helping people crack a smile, and restoring our faith in humanity through humor… So if taking a silly walk down the beach during a storm in a costume and subsequently being arrested for disorderly conduct accomplished any of that …. then I’d do it again all day every day.”

Halloween Kills hits theaters next month, so his horror-themed walk down the beach is a timely one. The fight against Michael Meyers is a talk of social media, especially with the film debuting at the Venice Film Festival this month and interviews for the film happening leading up to its premiere.

Now we all just have to wonder if Metzler will grab his get-up and pull it out of retirement to celebrate release day.