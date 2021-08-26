Man Of Steel Star Would Love To Work With Zack Snyder Again

Warner Bros. may have severed all ties with the filmmaker and ended their fifteen-year creative partnership following the release of HBO Max’s Justice League, but every on-camera talent to have worked with Zack Snyder tends to have nothing but positive things to say about their experience, despite the Army of the Dead director admitting his former home studio don’t share the same sentiment.

Even during 2021 alone, a fruitful period for Snyder that saw his four-hour DCEU epic and the launchpad for Netflix’s apocalyptic undead universe released within the space of two months, the praise was coming in from all corners. Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Harry Lennix, Dave Bautista, Jared Leto and more had nothing but praise for the 55 year-old, so he’s clearly somebody that cultivates strong relationships with his cast and crew.

We can now add another name to that list, after Man of Steel‘s Michael Shannon admitted in a new interview that he’d love the opportunity to team up with Snyder again, whether it was as part of the DCEU or otherwise.

“That’s an interesting question. I really loved working with Zack Snyder, and I’m not sure, after everything he’s been through with Warner Bros. and whatnot, if he’s going to be returning to that stuff or not, but I would love to work with him again, definitely.”

It’s been eight years since Man of Steel was released and yet Shannon is still fielding questions about it, so the Superman origin story clearly made a lasting impression on people. The two-time Academy Award nominee hasn’t really played in the mega budget sandbox since his turn as General Zod ended in neck-snapping controversy, but maybe Zack Snyder could tempt him back into the fold.

After all, refitted Star Wars spinoff Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead 2 are both in development at Netflix, so there’s ample opportunity for Shannon and Snyder to be reunited.