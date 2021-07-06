Zack Snyder To Direct Sci-Fi Adventure Movie Rebel Moon For Netflix

It’s been a busy year for Zack Snyder. First, he finally got to release his director’s cut of Justice League and then he started what’s already proven to be a lucrative new partnership with Netflix, kicking off with zombie heist film Army of the Dead. Now, Snyder has lined up his next project for the streaming giant – a sci-fi adventure movie titled Rebel Moon.

As first announced by The Hollywood Reporter, Rebel Moon is being described as an “epic sci-fi fantasy”. Snyder is teaming up with two trusted collaborators to co-write the script – Army‘s Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad, who penned 300, one of Snyder’s most popular movies, with the filmmaker. Here’s the plot synopsis THR provided, which teases a slight “300 in space” vibe.

“A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand.

Fans might recall that, once upon a time, Snyder was set to make a Star Wars flick for Lucasfilm before the Disney acquisition. Well, THR confirmed that Rebel Moon is that same project, just dusted off and revamped, with its ties to the galaxy far, far away removed. Snyder confirmed earlier this year that he was looking to do something with his ideas for the cancelled production and now we know what he’s come up with.

New Army Of The Dead Photos Tease Zack Snyder's Zombie Movie 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

In a statement, the director explained that Rebel Moon is his homage to his lifelong love of both the beloved franchise and the work of Akira Kurosawa, who was famously a big influence on George Lucas, too.

“This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan,” Snyder tells THR. “It’s my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out.”

Snyder also revealed that the plan is to start shooting in early 2022. “I’ve been working on this on the side for so long, it’s pretty far along,” he says.

In addition to Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder is also producing anime series Twilight of the Gods – based on Norse mythology – for Netflix, as well as helming a wild retelling of King Arthur set in the American West.