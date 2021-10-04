Margot Robbie And Ridley Scott Producing Serial Killer Drama With Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley has been churning out top-quality performances for two decades, but the two-time Academy Award-nominated actress is still just 36 years old. She’s built up an acclaimed body of work during that time, though, and has now signed on for what has the potential to be another meaty role.

As per Deadline, Knightley is set to headline Boston Strangler, a true-life drama to be written and directed by Matt Ruskin. Shooting is already penciled in for a December start date, and there’s some heavyweight talent attached behind the scenes, with Ridley Scott’s Scott Free and Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment producing.

Based on the infamous murder spree of the same name, Boston Strangler will tell the story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter who connected the killings and broke the story that there was a single person responsible. Alongside fellow journalist Jean Cole, the pair challenged the inherent sexism of both their industry and society to keep the public updated on the Strangler.

The subgenre of dogged newsrooms working on high-profile murder cases always tends to deliver, and Knightley has proven herself as a top talent on countless occasions, so this sounds as though it has the potential to be something pretty special. We’ll definitely be keeping an eye on Boston Stranger, which may yet end up as an awards season contender somewhere down the line.