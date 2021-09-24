Margot Robbie Reportedly Wants Birds Of Prey Stars For Pirates Of The Caribbean

Margot Robbie may head up her own production company, but the actress’ LuckyChap Entertainment banner isn’t involved with her Pirates of the Caribbean project. That doesn’t mean she’s not going to play a major role in the development and creation of the swashbuckling spinoff, especially when Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson is involved, but it does lessen her influence to a certain degree.

That being said, she’s a hugely popular star with a pair of Academy Award nominations under her belt that also served as one of the producers on Best Picture nominee Promising Young Woman and upcoming Netflix series Maid, so her personal and professional clout is arguably at an all-time high.

With that in mind, then, we’re hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Hayden Christensen would be returning in Obi-Wan Kenobi long before it was confirmed – that Robbie is reportedly eying some of her Birds of Prey co-stars to swap superheroism for the seven seas and join her in Pirates of the Caribbean.

While no names have been mentioned as of yet, who wouldn’t love to see somebody like Ewan McGregor as a scenery-chewing pirate, or watch Mary Elizabeth Winstead continue to prove her ass-kicking credentials? We’ve not heard much on the movie since it was first announced, though, so anything and everything regarding Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff remains up in the air for the time being.