Margot Robbie Says She’ll Talk To DC About Harley Quinn/Batgirl Team-Up

The DCEU is about to introduce one of the most iconic superheroines in the comic book universe in the form of Batgirl, with In the Heights star Leslie Grace having been announced to have landed the lead role in a HBO Max movie based around Barbara Gordon last month. This will make her the third leading lady of the DCEU, behind Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. And one of them wants a team-up…

Robbie was speaking with ET Online to promote The Suicide Squad when she was asked her thoughts on Grace’s casting. This was apparently the first time the actress had heard the news, and she made clear that she definitely approves.

“I didn’t know that! Oh, how cool! That’s wicked. She’s amazing,” she said.

When the interviewer joked about Harley and Batgirl partnering up, Robbie added:

“Yeah, I’m calling– Warner Bros, can you put me through to DC? Yeah, thank you. I’m on it. Don’t worry.”

Back in the day, there was speculation that Batgirl would turn up in Robbie’s Birds of Prey, but that turned out not to be the case. Harley and Barbara would still make for a fun and unlikely duo later down the line, though. That said, we know where Robbie’s focus mainly is when it comes to campaigning DC to allow her to team up with another iconic character. The star has revealed before that she’s continually pushing WB to introduce Harley’s frequent girlfriend Poison Ivy. But, by the sounds of it, they’ve yet to bite.

The other thing is we’re not sure exactly where Harley will show up next. Robbie’s explained that she’s taking a bit of a break from the Clown Princess of Crime for now to work on other projects and doesn’t have another DCEU movie lined up. Suicide Squad 3 seems a decent suggestion, given the new film’s success. Alternatively, maybe she could get herself a role in Batgirl 2?

As directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Leslie Grace’s Batgirl will also star J.K. Simmons as Barbara’s dad Jim Gordon. Margot Robbie, meanwhile, can be seen in The Suicide Squad, hitting theaters and HBO Max this August 5th.