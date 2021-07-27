Margot Robbie Says The Suicide Squad Might Be The Greatest Comic Book Movie Ever

Margot Robbie may have only made two appearances as Harley Quinn so far, but she’s experienced both the highs and lows of starring in the comic book genre already.

She was singled out as one of the only highlights from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, which was panned by critics but made a ton of money at the box office. Conversely, she produced and took top billing in Birds of Prey, which received enthusiastic reviews and has already gained a reputation as a cult favorite, even though it flopped in theaters.

The actress will be hoping third time marks the charm in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, where she headlines a star studded ensemble in an irreverent R-rated action blockbuster that’s been generating massively encouraging early reactions. In a new interview, Robbie set out her stall that the soft reboot has the potential to be one of the greatest superhero movies audiences have ever seen.

“Even if this movie wasn’t as incredible as it is, it’s still worth going to the theater just because it’s so nice to be able to go to a movie theater again. But it just so happens that this is arguably one of the greatest, if not the greatest comic book film ever made. You don’t want to miss it.”

While that might verge towards the hyperbolic, it can’t be discounted either. Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy duology is held in high regard by critics and fans, with The Suicide Squad allowing him to throw off the PG-13 shackles and indulge in his favored brand of foul-mouthed debauchery.

Robbie says she’s taking a break from Harley once the film has been released, and she’ll be looking to go out on the highest note possible, especially when any plans for a Birds of Prey sequel were nixed by a poor commercial showing, meaning that the Joker’s former flame might have to rely on any continued adventures in the wake of The Suicide Squad to keep putting her stamp on someone that’s become firmly established as one of the most popular characters in the entire DCEU.