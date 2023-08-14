Home Movies

Margot Robbie will earn $50 million from the success of ‘Barbie’

Come on Barbie, let's go payday!

Photo via Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie has been Hollywood’s biggest financial success of the summer — and in no small part due to Margot Robbie. As of August 14th, 2023, the film stands at $1.18 billion at the worldwide box office. In less than four weeks, the movie is on track to become Warner Bros’. highest-grossing of all time, as well as the highest-grossing comedy of all time.

Robbie’s performance as the titular character has been met with universal acclaim and some early Oscar buzz — a rare feat in Hollywood for a comedy movie role. In addition to winning over audiences in the lead role, Robbie also served as a producer for the film through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. In an interview with Collider, Robbie pitched Barbie as a film that would make a billion at the box office — something that came true after only three weeks in theaters.

Barbie smiling at an older woman.
Image via Warner Bros.

Thanks to her dual actress and producer credits, Barbie’s success will bring an estimated $50 million payday for Margot Robbie, according to a report released today by Variety. Three insider sources confirmed to the entertainment news site that this is the approximate amount Robbie stands to currently earn — although it’s possible she could earn even more.

Robbie’s super-sized pay packet is partly due to a pre-negotiated salary for the film’s lead role, but also includes some major bonuses thanks to the film’s box office success, as well as royalties. Barbie’s director and co-producer, Greta Gerwig, is also reported to receive such payouts thanks to the film’s ongoing success.

Avatar
About the author

Bethany Gemmell