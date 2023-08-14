Margot Robbie will earn $50 million from the success of ‘Barbie’

Barbie has been Hollywood’s biggest financial success of the summer — and in no small part due to Margot Robbie. As of August 14th, 2023, the film stands at $1.18 billion at the worldwide box office. In less than four weeks, the movie is on track to become Warner Bros’. highest-grossing of all time, as well as the highest-grossing comedy of all time.

Robbie’s performance as the titular character has been met with universal acclaim and some early Oscar buzz — a rare feat in Hollywood for a comedy movie role. In addition to winning over audiences in the lead role, Robbie also served as a producer for the film through her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. In an interview with Collider, Robbie pitched Barbie as a film that would make a billion at the box office — something that came true after only three weeks in theaters.

Image via Warner Bros.

Thanks to her dual actress and producer credits, Barbie’s success will bring an estimated $50 million payday for Margot Robbie, according to a report released today by Variety. Three insider sources confirmed to the entertainment news site that this is the approximate amount Robbie stands to currently earn — although it’s possible she could earn even more.

Robbie’s super-sized pay packet is partly due to a pre-negotiated salary for the film’s lead role, but also includes some major bonuses thanks to the film’s box office success, as well as royalties. Barbie’s director and co-producer, Greta Gerwig, is also reported to receive such payouts thanks to the film’s ongoing success.