Mark Hamill Calls Out Space Force For Ripping Off Star Wars And Guardians Of The Galaxy

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill recently called out the United States Space Force for ripping off the galaxy far, far away and several other sci-fi franchises.

The actor behind Luke Skywalker made headlines last week for his surprise appearance in the season 2 finale of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian. But even all the hype surrounding this game-changing cameo didn’t stop him from trolling the Trump administration, as he’s come to do over the past couple of years at every opportunity.

Current vice president Mike Pence recently announced that uniformed members of the USSF will be called Guardians. And as you’d expect, social media had a range of reactions to the already scrutinized Space Force, a new military branch of the government that has since spawned its own Netflix original series, starring Steve Carell, John Malkovich and Lisa Kudrow. One noteworthy response came from Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who jokingly remarked: “Can we sue this dork?”

And now, the legendary Luke Skywalker has chimed in on the conversation, noting that between Star Wars, GotG, and Star Trek, the studios could launch a joint lawsuit against the federal organization.

So they grab the "Guardians" from your movies, they use the "Force" from our movies… then they have the gall to just steal their logo from "Star Trek"? Let's file a 3-way joint lawsuit & really nail these larcenous bastards! 🚀🪐☄️👽🛰️🌠#MayTheDorksBeWithYou https://t.co/AAbOexR4WY pic.twitter.com/0zIdLldcrB — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2020

In all fairness, as Mark Hamill points out, the logo does look like the Starfleet insignia in Star Trek. But maybe that’s what they were subconsciously aiming for from the start?

After all, considering the goal and responsibility of the branch, such similarities with popular sci-fi franchises are bound to occur. Besides, it’s not as if it’s the first time that the US has used such aliases for their military ventures. At the peak of the Cold War, the government launched the Strategic Defense Initiative, nicknaming it the Star Wars program. Not exactly tongue-in-cheek, right?