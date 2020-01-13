Mark Hamill Confirms Luke And Han Kissed In Star Wars Deleted Scene

Star Wars fans thought they knew it all until a tweet went viral over the weekend revealing that Luke Skywalker and Han Solo almost shared a kiss. Yes, you read that right. One user pulled up a quote from an old interview with Mark Hamill in which he recalled that Harrison Ford improvised planting one on him during an unused take on The Empire Strikes Back.

“It’s like the scene where I’ve been hurt and Harrison comes in and says, ‘Hey, you don’t look so bad to me. In fact you look strong enough to pull the ears off a gundark.'” Hamill’s quote begins. “I reply ‘Thanks to you,’ and his line was supposed to be, ‘That’s two you own me, junior.’ But he didn’t say it… He gave me a little kiss.”

Just to drive the fans even crazier, Hamill himself then retweeted and responded to the tweet, sharing a lips emoji and writing: “I never kiss & tell.”

I never kiss & tell. 💋 https://t.co/x43HVKMib4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 11, 2020

As you’d imagine, the replies to this post are full of fans going wild at the revelation, demanding that Hamill tell all and that someone at Disney make this must-see footage public. One fan even pointed out what’s really hilarious about this fact. And that’s that if this bit of improv had somehow been left in, it would have meant that Luke was kissed by both his sister and his future brother-in-law in the same scene. Those Skywalker-Solos – what a family!

The timing of this anecdote coming out of the woodwork is also funny, considering it comes shortly after the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. In its final moments, Episode IX featured the franchise’s first ever same-sex kiss between two minor Resistance members, both women. Due to the studio stamping on our Finn and Poe dreams, however, we’re still waiting for a same-sex kiss between men in the Star Wars saga. But we almost had one 40 years ago, thanks to Ford.