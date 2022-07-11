Mark Hamill offers a get out jail free card for ‘Star Wars’ mispronunciations

George Lucas is the uncontested master of creative wiggle room; if a previous canon of his wasn’t already loose enough, nothing on this Earth could prevent him from stepping back and un-tightening whatever screws he saw fit. The age old question of whether Han or Greedo shot first was no doubt met with a candid shrug.

Apparently, this goes right down to the diction, as perennial Star Wars icon Mark Hamill has revealed on Twitter that Lucas accepts several pronunciations for his made-up names and words.

FYI: When we would ask George: "Is it Chew-bah-ka or Chew-back-a?" / "Is it Lay-a or Lee-a?" / "Is it Hahn or Han (as in hand)?"- he would just shrug & didn't really care. He told us it would be pronounced in various ways in different parts of the galaxy. 🤨#TrueStory https://t.co/9dZ81vIxQw — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 10, 2022

Hamill listed Chewbacca, Leia, and Han as examples that had several different accepted deliveries, while also pointing out that Lucas imagined different parts of the galaxy would apply their own dialect to everything.

One responder to Hamill’s tweet made an in-universe connection regarding the dialects, noting how Lando pronounces Han Solo’s name differently from everyone else.

Is that why Lando says “Han” and everybody else “Hahn”?

And Alec Guinness in ANH says “Obi-Wan” once, while everybody else says “Obi-Whan”? — István Regös (@regos_istvan) July 10, 2022

Another user all but confirmed that pronunciation was vast and varied across the Star Wars universe, with the Wookies making a fantastic example.

What I never understood is, how do you know Chewbacca is called Chewbacca?



"What's your name?"

"Rrrraaaaarrgh."

"Chewbocca?"

Shakes head. "Rrrraaaaarrgh."

"Oh, ChewBAcca!"

"Rargh." — Patrick Dunne (@pjsdunne) July 10, 2022

Others weren’t terribly fond of Hamill’s behind-the-scenes tidbit, namely the laxness with which George Lucas has gone about establishing and (by extension) re-establishing his canon.

I mean, a persons name is, and can only be, pronounced one way: how they choose to pronounce it. When it comes to characters, they are pronounced however the creator chooses. Technical designations make no such distinction. George declining to establish it is discouraging 😑 — Lumi (@GloriousLumi) July 11, 2022

And yet another responder couldn’t help but chuckle at how the creator of Star Wars itself takes so many aspects about it with a grain of salt, yet the series has gone on to spawn a fanbase that can turn volatile at the mention of just about any detail.

I love these little stories that show George Lucas really didn't care for things like this. The fan base take them so seriously but it seems he has always considering them to be unimportant. — AJD (@Strawberry62) July 10, 2022

It’s not much of a surprise reveal from Hamill, and Lucas’s polarizing creative process doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Nevertheless, it’s a creative process that ultimately spawned one of the most popular worlds of genre fiction in history, and that more than speaks for itself.