Holy schnikes, everyone. I know I say this a lot, but gosh dang, we’re so close to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that I can almost taste it. You know, the ending of something long-lasting, like a piece of Trident gum on its final stretch. It’s bittersweet, and we’ll be better off with something new. But hey, we can still have fun with it, just like two stars of the franchise are: one Mark Hamill and one John Boyega.

So, as we all know by now, Boyega got drunk one night and forgot about his Star Wars script under his bed. A cleaning staff member sold it for less than $150 and a Disney rep bought it before any major leaks got out. After copping up to it, Boyega’s been receiving a lot of good-natured flak for the incident. Just look at what Mark Hamill said to him about it on Twitter:

Son👀👀👀- I only posted this to distract from the story of someone who moved apartments after leaving a #StarWars script under their bed. It was later sold on Ebay. What kind of halfwit would do that?!!🤣

I'll DM you when they find the bonehead who would do such a thing.💖- dad https://t.co/YB5FRQK5hO — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 2, 2019

It all stemmed from a riff Hamill started after Trump posted that pathetic, dumb photoshop of himself on Rocky’s body, you know, like healthy, sane people do from time to time. To compliment Hamill’s jokes, Boyega posted a similarly-photoshopped pic of young Luke Skywalker on a rather muscular body. And this is what prompted Mark’s response from above.

Let’s get real for a second: Mark Hamill’s an absolute treasure. He’s so sweet and good natured and genuinely funny that it’s almost shocking. He’s been associated with one of the largest media happenings of the last half-century and he’s managed to stay totally down-to-Earth and humble about the whole thing. He’s also known to poke fun at himself, so making fun of one of his co-stars is totally fine.

Personally, I just thought this was a cute interaction. Plus, it’s good free press for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker now, isn’t it? I mean, I already have my ticket, so they don’t gotta convince me at all at this point…but I appreciate the effort, you two.