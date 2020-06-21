Mark Hamill Says He Has Secret Cameos In Nearly All Star Wars Movies

Thanks to the finale episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, we just found out that Mark Hamill had a cameo in the first season of the hit D+ live-action series, as the voice of the EV-9D9 droid in episode 5, “The Gunslinger.” It was a pleasant surprise to discover that the Luke Skywalker legend was involved in the show, but now Hamill has decided to drop an even bigger bombshell: that he’s got even more cameo appearances scattered throughout the Star Wars saga that we had no idea about.

In response to a fan asking him if he had any more secret roles to divulge on Twitter, Hamill decided to come clean. “Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels,” Hamill said. “Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams.”

Now that @themandalorian secret is out-might as well reveal I am vocally represented in ALL SW films except the Prequels. Thanks to @matthewood for using me in Rogue One, Solo & the Sequels, so I DO have lines in #EpVII. Hint: Look for parts played by Patrick Williams.#TrueStory https://t.co/kRQlo7uub8 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 20, 2020

Well, how about that! We already knew of a few of these, actually, as it’d already been confirmed that Hamill had voiced Canto Bight gambler Dobbu Scay (the one who thinks BB-8 is a slot machine) in The Last Jedi and alien Resistance informant Boolio in The Rise of Skywalker. Some of the others come as surprises, though. Handily, the actor’s given us a clue to crack his other cameos, as they’re credited under the pseudonym Patrick Williams.

Hamill has stated that he’s done playing Luke now, seeing as Rise concluded the Skywalker saga with Rey laying Luke and Leia’s lightsabers to rest in the sands of Tatooine. However, it sounds like it’s very possible that he’ll be invited back for a cameo every now and then in subsequent Star Wars movies. It just might take us a while to find out about it afterwards.