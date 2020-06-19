Mark Hamill’s Secret Mandalorian Cameo Has Been Revealed

Mark Hamill recently made his final appearance as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but his voice acting skills may mean that he could appear elsewhere in the saga in various vocal cameos. He’s already lent his tones to Dobbu Scay in The Last Jedi, for instance. And, it turns out, Hamill had a cameo in Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian, too, we just never realized.

The final episode of behind-the-scenes series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian has arrived on the streaming service today and, in it, EPs Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni discuss the connections to the wider Star Wars saga that they managed to sneak into their show, including Hamill. The franchise legend appeared in episode 5, “The Gunslinger,” as droid EV-9D9, bartender at the Mos Eisley cantina on Tatooine. Favreau confirmed that Hamill “came in to voice the droid.”

The character of EV-9D9 was a connection to the wider saga himself, as he first showed up in Return of the Jedi, working at Jabba’s palace and overseeing the other droids the gangster laid claim to. Following Jabba’s defeat and the fall of the Hutts, 9D9 has switched professions and found new employment at the cantina. Remember, in a twist on how things were in A New Hope, droids now run the business.

Take a look at Hamill's surprise character in the gallery below:

Mark Hamill's Secret Cameo In The Mandalorian Revealed

If you’re trying to remember the droid’s line in the scene, Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian enters the cantina and asks the bartender if there’s any bounties going. 9D9 replies: “Unfortunately, the bounty guild can no longer operate on Tatooine.”

With the return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett coming in season 2, Din Djarin and The Child will no doubt be revisiting Tatooine next season, so it’s possible Hamill will get the chance to have another cameo in the show. Of course, fans would love it if he could drop by in the flesh as Luke as well, but the actor has stated that he’s played the Jedi Master for the last time.

The Mandalorian season 2 is on course to premiere on D+ this fall.