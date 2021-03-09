Mark Hamill Reveals The Star Wars Meme That Always Makes Him Cringe

One of the most successful movie franchises of all time it may be, but that certainly doesn’t mean Star Wars is immune to criticism, especially where the Prequel Trilogy is concerned. But even then, the hammy acting and dialogue present in Episodes I-III are more often than not referenced in an affectionately derisory manner, to the extent that they’re remembered just as much in the present day for their meme-generating potential as being the origin story for Darth Vader.

George Lucas’ first foray into a galaxy far, far away, however, is responsible for its fair share of unintentional comedy, specifically with regard to Luke Skywalker’s exceptional naivety in A New Hope. One particular still taken from the first film’s set, in fact, continues to be a source of both humor and embarrassment for Mark Hamill, who recently revealed over on Twitter that the very sight of it makes him cringe to this day.

For folks not aware of the image in question, check it out via the gallery below:

“This makes me cringe every time I see it,” says Hamill, who often pokes well-meaning fun at both his own and others’ involvement in the franchise on social media. As you can see above, Luke’s doing what’s essentially the Star Wars equivalent of staring down the barrel of a loaded gun in this shot, but it’s worth noting that the scene never actually appears in A New Hope. Indeed, Hamill admits he has no memory of ever peering into the business end of his father’s lightsaber while the cameras were rolling and believes this to be a production still. “Otherwise Obi-Wan wouldn’t look so remarkably unconcerned,” he muses.

As for the future of Luke Skywalker, the legendary Jedi’s death during The Last Jedi may not have given the character a true death after all. In fact, Hamill is reportedly open to reprising the role in future material following a cameo appearance in season 2 of The Mandalorian last year, and you can see here for the full story.