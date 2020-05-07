Mark Hamill Intentionally Whined His Tosche Station Line In Star Wars: A New Hope

In an alternate universe, the Star Wars saga would’ve come to an early end had Luke insisted on going to the Tosche Station to get some power converters.

From hilarious Prequel absurdities that have spawned tens of thousands of memes to strange dialogue in the Original Trilogy, that galaxy far, far away is in no shortage of hilarious moments to amuse fans. Even the Mouse House, be it deliberately or unintentionally, continued this tradition in the Sequel Trilogy with masterfully crafted scenes like the infamous “They fly now!” from The Rise of Skywalker. But among the greatest mysteries that plague the story of Star Wars, some people have always wondered if Luke finally managed to get his hands on power converters, especially since his tone made it sound like it was a big deal.

It seems, though, that Mark Hamill did this on purpose to display Luke’s immaturity. In a recent chat with the official Star Wars website, the actor explained why he decided to whine his way through that line of dialogue.

“You know, I get mocked a lot for, ‘But I was going to Tosche Station to pick up some power converters,’” Hamill said. “But I did that intentionally to be able to grow and make him as much of a clueless teenager as possible, because by the end of the film he has found his purpose in life and he’s so profoundly changed.”

Behind The Scenes Photos From The Force Awakens That Every Fan Should See 1 of 26

Click to skip

















































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Hamill further noted that he wanted to draw a sharp contrast between the boy we see in A New Hope, taking his very first steps into a larger world, and the hero that saved an entire galaxy in Return of the Jedi. Now we know that it paid off splendidly, as people still remember that line decades later.

Truth be told, it’s been one hell of a journey. The whiny and inexperienced person we saw in the first Star Wars movie would go on to inspire the Resistance to keep fighting the good fight in the Sequel Trilogy and encourage Rey to finish what he and his father started by confronting Palpatine in the last entry, bringing the Skywalker Saga to a close.

What’s your opinion on Luke’s character arc through the story, though? As usual, share your thoughts in the comments section below.