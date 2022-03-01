There are many reasons to be excited for The Adam Project, the latest streaming blockbuster coming to Netflix this March. One, it’s a high-concept sci-fi action-adventure flick. Two, it’s from Free Guy director Shawn Levy. And, three, it’s got a cast to die for. Star Ryan Reynolds is joined by two other Marvel universe veterans, Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana, not to mention Jennifer Garner.

Yes, Ruffalo and Garner are finally reuniting on screen, which is a big deal for fans of a certain 2000s romcom. The Avengers: Endgame actor and Yes Day actress previously starred opposite each other in 2004’s 13 Going on 30. And they’re playing a couple again in The Adam Project, as they’re portraying Louis and Ellie Keen, parents to young Adam (Walker Scobell), who’ll grow up to be Reynolds’ time-traveler.

While speaking to ET Online on the red carpet for the movie’s premiere on Monday night, the pair gushed over getting the chance to work together again 18 years later. For Ruffalo, it meant a lot to reunite after so much time had passed.

“We did 13 Going on 30, went on and had lives, families, and kids and all kinds of other stuff, and came back and it’s like, ‘Wow. what a journey we’ve taken,’ and here we are.”

Garner, meanwhile, expressed how “comforting” it was to finally share scenes with Ruffalo again, even though she’s always felt connected to him thanks to 13 Going On 30‘s enduring popularity.

“It was so lovely. It was really comforting to be together again, and I don’t think either of us realized how much we needed it and how great we feel. Making [13 Going on 30], specifically, was so special and then it’s meant so much to so many people since then, which has been such a gift. So, we’ve kinda been woven into each other’s lives without the benefit of really being together. It just felt like we were picking up where we left off.”

It’s ironic that the premises of Ruffalo and Garner’s two movies mirror each other in some ways, as they both play with the idea of a person’s adolescence and adulthood colliding. In The Adam Project, Reynolds’ character travels back to the 1980s and teams up with his younger self in order to solve the mystery of his father’s disappearance.

With early notices being extremely positive and Reynolds comparing it to such ’80s classics as E.T. and Back to the Future, be sure not to miss The Adam Project when it lands on Netflix this March 11.