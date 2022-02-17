Ryan Reynolds compares ‘The Adam Project’ to a string of 1980s classics

Despite being in the midst of a self-imposed sabbatical from acting, Ryan Reynolds is out in force promoting his upcoming Netflix time travel adventure The Adam Project.

The high concept effort reunites the star and producer with director Shawn Levy, which instantly creates high expectations when the duo’s previous collaboration on Free Guy yielded one of last year’s most well-received and successful movies.

Early reactions to the film have been encouragingly positive, so we’re guaranteed another streaming smash hit for Reynolds when The Adam Project hits Netflix, following in the footsteps of Michael Bay’s 6 Underground and Red Notice, the platform’s biggest original feature of all-time.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool star offered up several lofty comparisons when discussing his latest onscreen endeavor, name-dropping some of the most beloved titles of the 1980s.

“Movies like E.T., Back to the Future, Stand by Me and Goonies all appealed to kids as if they were adults. Now, in the modern age of entertainment, we tend to bifurcate those by saying that kids’ movies are really kids’ movies, and grown-up movies are grown-up movies, while we’re being blasted with a fire hose of content 24 hours a day, seven days a week. [The Adam Project] has a storytelling device that doesn’t feel slow, so it’s the same pace that we watch movies these days, but it also has this high-concept, wish-fulfillment engine behind it. And, at the end of the day, it’s a very personal story, a story about something that I think every single person can relate to. That’s magic, man. That’s what I love about movies, and it’s what I’ve always loved about movies.”

Mark Ruffalo Shares New BTS Photo From Netflix's The Adam Project 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

If The Adam Project can come anywhere close to matching the levels of intrigue, excitement, fun, emotion, and sheer wonderment from the aforementioned classics, then subscribers are going to be in for a real treat. Red Notice saw fans begin to grow weary of seeing Reynolds play the same character in every movie, but there’s enough about his latest team-up with Levy to ensure that it stands out from the pack.