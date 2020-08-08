Mark Ruffalo Reveals Why He’ll Never Be Kicked Out Of The MCU

We live in an age where information is distributed faster than ever before, which has made it exponentially harder for Hollywood to keep their highest-profile movies shrouded in secrecy. No matter how hard they try, very few major releases arrive without fans knowing at least something, and if it isn’t revealed through grainy set photos or plot leaks then the tie-in merchandise will happily give away some important plot points, as Godzilla vs. Kong seems to keep discovering.

As the biggest game in town, the Marvel Cinematic Universe tries to play their cards as close to their chests as possible, but that still didn’t stop eagle-eyed fans from figuring out the title of Avengers: Endgame months ahead of time, while Tom Holland in particular has become a source of constant entertainment thanks to his reputation for opening his mouth at the most inopportune moments.

It isn’t just the Spider-Man star who can’t keep his mouth shut, though, with Mark Ruffalo also known for his failure to maintain the veil of secrecy, including the time he accidentally live-streamed Thor: Ragnarok‘s premiere from his pocket. The talent involved in the MCU joke about the studio having snipers on the roof so often that there might even be some truth to it, but in a recent social media post, Ruffalo revealed why he’ll never be kicked out of the gang, and you can check it out below.

If I haven’t been kicked out by now, no one will. https://t.co/2OCL4ko7qW pic.twitter.com/BCQ296DfEq — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 7, 2020

As you can see, the actor gave away Avengers: Infinity War‘s shocking ending as a throwaway comment in an interview, and nobody batted an eyelid until they got to see the movie for themselves to discover that he was telling the truth all along. Don Cheadle does a great job in keeping a straight face, too, although there were no doubt a few concerned executives that would have been caught off-guard at the time.