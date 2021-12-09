Mark Ruffalo will follow one lucky fan who pledges funds for the ACLU of Southern California via CharityBuzz. That’s right — if you need a superhero to follow you on Twitter, the Hulk’s got you covered.

Ruffalo shared a Tweet earlier today that told fans how they can have a chance to receive his follow in response to a donation towards the ACLU of Southern California. The actor is well known for speaking up about his beliefs.

Hey, want me to follow you on social media and support the work of @ACLU_SoCal to protect vital civil rights and civil liberties at the same time? They need funds more than ever. Bid @CharityBuzz https://t.co/uDqD0hWMZo — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) December 8, 2021

The CharityBuzz bidding opportunity is open until Dec. 17, and the stipulations and rules for the process are listed on the landing page here.

The fan who places the winning bid will receive a follow from Ruffalo on all platforms he has, and the following will take place soon after the close of the auction. You can find out more below.

Mark Ruffalo will follow the winner on any and all platforms that he uses.

The social media connections will start shortly after the close of the auction, at the discretion of the donor.

The social media connections will last for a minimum of one year from the close of the auction, as long as the connection is not abused.

Should the winners profiles not align with Mark Ruffalo’s brand and overall views the donor has the right to cancel the auction.

It’s important to note that it seems Ruffalo’s camp isn’t taking chances with harassment or misuse of the follow. Those guidelines are available within the additional lot details, including the following statement.

“This purchase is non-refundable. Mark Ruffalo reserves the right to unfollow auction winner across all applicable social media platforms for any behavior in violation of the terms for any of the applicable platforms, in addition to behavior or comments inconsistent with Mark Ruffalo’s views or brand. No refund will be issued in the event of any aforementioned violations.”

The bid for Ruffalo’s follow currently sits at $2,250 and is open for eight days. Will you be placing a bid for Ruffalo’s follow? Let’s talk about it.