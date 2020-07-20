Watch: Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Workout For Uncharted

In a recent Instagram post, Mark Wahlberg showed off some of the exercises that are part of his current training routine. For the past few months, the actor has been building muscle in order to fit the part of Jake Sully, an older, wiser mentor figure in an upcoming live-action adaptation of the popular video game franchise Uncharted.

For those of you who are not familiar with the source material, Uncharted tells the story of a daredevil treasure hunter named Nathan Drake. Developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation 3 and 4, the series has grown into not only one of the best-selling game franchises of all time, but also one of the most critically acclaimed.

In the games, Sully acts as Nathan’s mentor. There, he’s been portrayed as an elderly man, complete with grey hair, a bit of a belly and a love for cigars. While he’s usually absent from the famous parkour sections, he never backs out of a gun fight, and has done his fair share of cave exploration, too.

Since Sully is not the most buff character, it may seem a little confusing as to why Wahlberg’s trying to gain so much mass. The reason for his strict regiment though is probably because the Uncharted film will be somewhat of a prequel. Just as the younger Wahlberg is going to portray the older Sully, so, too, will Nathan – who’s in his mid-30s in the games – be portrayed by the adolescent Tom Holland.

Holland, best known for his role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has also been working out pretty extensively. Not so long ago, in fact, he himself shared an Instagram post in which he showed off the progress he’s made while exercising alongside Wahlberg. Proving that the two of them will be in great shape by the time the film rolls around.