Tom Holland Shows Off His Uncharted Body In New Workout Photo

Tom Holland is set to portray a younger version of Nathan Drake in an upcoming live-action film adaptation of the beloved video game franchise Uncharted. And because Drake is a passionate treasure hunter and fearless parkour runner, he needs to be in pretty good shape to play the character in a believable manner.

As Rob McElhenney from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia made clear, living up to Hollywood body standards is not just hard, it’s nearly impossible. Luckily for Holland, though, he’s got a good friend to help him along the way.

In a recent post on his Instagram story, the young actor revealed he’s been training with none other than Mark Wahlberg. The team-up is by no means trivial, either, as Wahlberg is set to star as Holland’s own older, wiser mentor in the film, the cigar-chomping Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

“When working with @markwahlberg you gotta get after it!” Holland wrote on his story post, which depicts him showing off his impressive pecs in front of a gym mirror.

As one of the best-selling video game franchises ever made, it was only a matter of time before Uncharted would receive a film adaptation. Given the nightmarish legacies of movies like Mortal Kombat and Assassin’s Creed, however, hardcore fans of the games are understandably skeptical of the upcoming production.

Holland, by contrast, appears to have a lot more faith in it. “The script’s really good,” he told reporters earlier in the year. “The dynamic between Sully and Drake is amazing.” The young actor furthermore expressed his belief that Wahlberg is “going to crush it” in this film. Although the veteran performer has starred in quite a lot of abhorrent movies over the years, he’s also got numerous great ones under his belt, so we have faith.

How about you, though? Do you think Uncharted will be a hit? Let us know down below.