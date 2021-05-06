Mark Wahlberg’s New Sci-Fi Movie Will Skip Theaters And Go Straight To Streaming

CBS All Access only rebranded as Paramount+ in March, but the latest combatant in the streaming wars is already making some serious moves to establish itself as a major player right out of the gate. As well as pulling the long-awaited Halo series from Showtime to position it as one of the platform’s marquee episodic projects, big hitters like A Quiet Place Part II and Mission: Impossible 7 are set to arrive just 45 days after they premiere theatrically.

If that wasn’t enough, Paramount+ has also announced ambitious plans to debut a brand new original movie every week, and to get a head start Mark Wahlberg‘s blockbuster sci-fi actioner Infinite has been pulled from the theatrical schedule and will now arrive exclusively on June 25th. The star plays Evan McCauley, a man haunted by hallucinations and memories from places he’s never been, only for it to be revealed that he’s experiencing visions from his past lives.

It’s a high concept premise that boasts plenty of scope for big ideas and even bigger action, while Infinite also boasts an accomplished director at the helm in Antoine Fuqua and a solid ensemble cast that sees Wahlberg supported by Chiwitel Ejiofor, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Jason Mantzoukas and Toby Jones among others.

Infinite sounds as though it has a whole lot of potential, but Mark Wahlberg and sci-fi haven’t been great bedfellows as Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes and Michael Bay’s final two Transformers movies will attest, but now that we know it’s coming to Paramount+ in just over seven weeks, the debut of a first trailer should be imminent for what’s going to be the first event picture to land on the nascent streamer.