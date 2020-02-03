The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Mars Attacks! Cameo In Walmart Super Bowl Ad

There were many standout ads from last night’s Super Bowl. Amongst the trailers for the likes of Black Widow, No Time to Die and Mulan, Walmart debuted a geek-pleasing commercial that brought together various cinematic icons, as everyone from The LEGO Movie‘s Wildstyle to Men in Black‘s Frank the Pug to Star Wars‘ Threepio and Artoo joined in on the fun. And, amongst all these worldwide famous characters, there were the aliens from Mars Attacks!

The 1996 sci-fi comedy movie from Tim Burton was not one of the filmmaker’s biggest hits, falling far short of the success achieved by that same year’s non-parodic alien invasion flick Independence Day. However, it’s earned itself a cult following over time, particularly for its titular Martian attackers, who are known for their weird “ACK! ACK!” language.

So, it meant a lot to fans of the film that the Martians were featured in Walmart’s ad, rubbing shoulders with the greats. And you can see just a sampling of what folks are saying online below:

Superbowl commercial just had a reference to Mars Attacks. Didn't think it was famous enough to get referenced there but I love that movie so I'm not complaining. — Justin Raymond Archi (@JustinRaymondAr) February 3, 2020

They included Mars Attacks. They INCLUDED. MARS ATTACKS. 🍩 https://t.co/onpU8Wal6b — Damon, the thing in the shape of a man. (@interonaut) February 3, 2020

Also, this commercial…was great. Brought together Star Wars, Star Trek, Mars Attacks, Men In Black, Lego Movie (SPACESHIP!), Flash Gordon (HAWKMAN!), and, of course, Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure. That's no small feat. https://t.co/jEtp9FzrTa — Robert "The DCD” Workman, #PAXEast fairly soon (@thedcd) February 3, 2020

Mars Attacks showing up in a Super Bowl ad gives me hope for this world. — Jeff Roland (@JefeRolando) February 3, 2020

Fun fact: the Martian’s distinctive speech was achieved by recording ducks quacking and playing it backwards.

I legit screamed “Ack! Ack!” when I saw the Mars Attacks Martians in the @Walmart commercial. #SuperBowlLIV — JerseyGirlTravels (@NJGirlTravels) February 3, 2020

Mars Attacks and Arrival in one one commercial?! Hell yeah #SuperBowl — Morgan MD (@Morgan_MH) February 3, 2020

Nice nod to Mars Attacks in this ad. A movie that did not get its due, IMO. — Max Grinnell (@theurbanologist) February 3, 2020

say what you will about this walmart spot but i love anything that references MARS ATTACKS #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ut6RjiTpLm — kristina monllos (@kristinamonllos) February 3, 2020

I was stupidly excited seeing Mars Attacks aliens in a Super Bowl commercial. Such a fun movie that never gets enough love. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pn9eqyeckM — Jon Martin (@JonWritesStuff) February 3, 2020

Of course, apart from the aliens, the other big draw of Mars Attacks! is its star-studded cast. As it’s essentially a disaster movie, half the fun is in watching your favorite actors get killed off in gruesome ways. There’s Jack Nicholson in a dual role, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Jessica Parker, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Michael J. Fox, Tom Jones, a young Jack Black and even a pre-Star Wars Natalie Portman, alongside many others.

If you’re a fan of Mars Attacks! though, this Super Bowl ad no doubt brought a smile to your face and I think we can all agree that it was nice getting to see the cult classic receive some love.