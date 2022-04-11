Marshawn Lynch is set to star alongside Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edibiri, Punkie Johnson, and Miles Fowler, in director Emma Seligman’s follow-up to Shiva Baby. Bottoms is described as a high school sex comedy, with Orion Pictures and Elizabeth Banks producing.

According to Deadline, the film will follow “two unpopular queer girls in their senior year who start a fight club to try to impress and hook up with cheerleaders.” Seligman wrote the film with Shiva Baby star Sennott.

Shiva Baby premiered at South by Southwest in 2020, and was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film currently holds a 97 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and even won the John Cassavetes Award. Seligman adapted her NYU thesis short film of the same name, about a college student’s awkward encounter with both her ex-girlfriend and her sugar daddy during a Jewish funeral service. Lisa Mullen of Sight and Sound called the film “an exhilarating and compassionate film about love, death, loneliness – and the life-affirming importance of dessert.”

Lynch is best-known for his NFL career, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks, which includes rushing over 10,000 yards, and a Super Bowl ring. He has since retired from football and embarked on an acting career, with credits that include The League, Westworld, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Most recently he could be seen testing his comedy chops on the Netflix improv comedy show Murderville.You can see Sennott in the upcoming A24 slaher film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. She took to Twitter to express her excitement on Monday’s announcement saying. “Cast of my dreams!!!!!”

Cast of my dreams!!!!! https://t.co/rttnDcRWPs — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) April 11, 2022

Bottoms is expected to go into production soon with a release at the end of the year.