First Look At Martian Manhunter In Zack Snyder’s Justice League Leaks Online

There are many reasons to be excited for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but one of the biggest for DCEU lovers is the promise that Martian Manhunter will appear. The heroic shapeshifter has traditionally been a founding member of the team, so it was a bummer when he wasn’t featured in the theatrical cut. But the director’s edition will put things right by giving him a cameo, confirming a long-running fan theory in the process.

As you probably know, Harry Lennix will return as General Swanwick, a role he previously played in Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, in the Snyder Cut, where it will be revealed that he’s been J’onn J’onzz in disguise all along, keeping an eye on Superman and the League. We’ve had glimpses at the DCEU take on the character before now, although not a proper look as he’s been kept out of the marketing. But, a week prior to the movie’s official arrival on HBO Max, Manhunter’s design has leaked online.

With the Snyder Cut managing to slip on the internet early, some folks were even able to stream it on HBO due to a weird glitch, an image of Swanwick’s natural Green Martian form is doing the rounds on social media. If you don’t want to find out how the hero looks yet, then don’t click the incoming link. If you do, however, then knock yourself out by heading on over to Reddit.

The image reveals a cropped headshot of J’onzz, meaning we have yet to see his full costume, but it does supply us with a clear view of his alien appearance. Snyder has elected to give J’onn very human features, based off Lennix’s own, but with a more enlarged cranium and additional detailing on the face than is traditional for the extraterrestrial. Fans will also be pleased to see that his blue cape is present and correct.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts on HBO Max next Thursday, March 18th.