Marvel and DC fans proving to be equally impatient leaves James Gunn fighting battles on two fronts

It would be an understatement to say that comic book fans are an impatient bunch, something James Gunn knows all too well considering he’s got a foot firmly in both of the biggest camps until Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 comes to theaters in May.

As well as putting the final touches on his Marvel Cinematic Universe swansong – which is facing more pressure and expectation than ever before given the lackluster reception afforded to the Multiverse Saga so far – he’s also the co-CEO of DC Studios, the creative driving force behind the franchise’s next decade of content, as well as the writer and director of Superman: Legacy.

Quite how he finds the time to dedicate so much of his existence to social media interactions remains anyone’s guess, but you can always rely on the filmmaker and executive to respond when he deems it necessary. Sure enough, when he was being questioned about when casting announcements will be made regarding the Man of Steel’s next reboot, he was quick to remind folks that there’s a long way to go just yet.

Now? Zero. We haven’t cast anyone! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Fresh from being accused of harboring sympathetic feelings towards the Chinese government, Gunn also made a point of noting to another – and perhaps even more impatient – supporter that nobody in the country gets to see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 before those on home soil.

First over what? It’s the same day as in the US. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 17, 2023

Funnily enough, Star-Lord and the gang’s final adventure does release two days earlier in the United Kingdom than it does in the States, but let’s hope nobody is offended enough by the 48-hour difference to take it directly to the man in charge.