Marvel And Sony Love-In To Continue With Even More Spider-Man Content?

We’ve come a long way since the summer of 2019, where it looked as though Tom Holland’s tenure as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man had been cut short when Sony made the bold call to end the working relationship with Kevin Feige and his team, sending the internet into a combined state of shock and meltdown.

Obviously, those fences have since been mended, and the two parties seem to be on better terms than ever before. Not only has Feige poured cold water on talk that another split could be in the offing, but Sony and Disney agreed to a streaming deal that will eventually see the former’s back catalog of superhero movies end up on the latter’s streaming service once they’ve finished up their first-run deals on Disney.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year Logo Revealed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If that still wasn’t enough, animated series Spider-Man: Freshman Year was part of the Disney Plus Day announcements, and a new rumor from The Cosmic Circus offers that it’s just the beginning. While Holland is poised to enjoy some freedom once his contract ends after the release of No Way Home next month, it’s as close to a guarantee as we can get that he’ll be back sooner rather than later.

With that in mind, The Cosmic Circus claims to have heard rumblings that a further trio of Spider-Man solo adventures, plus two additional seasons of animated content to follow Freshman Year, could be in the offing. It’s early days, though, but don’t be surprised if the Marvel/Sony love-in continues for a long time to come.