Seeing as we’re just weeks away from the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which promises to blend Sony’s Spidey movies with the MCU like never before, it’s strange to think back to when it looked like Sony and Marvel Studios were going to sever their partnership for good. Back in the summer of 2019, shortly after Far From Home hit cinemas, the two studios briefly parted ways before ultimately agreeing on a new deal to keep Peter Parker in the MCU.



This resulted in No Way Home going ahead as planned, but it also suggested that Sony and Marvel’s unprecedented working relationship might only be temporary. Sony producer Amy Pascal was keen to dispel these worries, however, in a new interview with Fandango. Pascal volunteered the information that a fourth movie for Tom Holland’s Spidey, planned to be the first installment in a new trilogy, is in the works.

When the interviewer looked for clarification that this means the “collaboration” between the two parties is continuing, Pascal added: “Yes, Marvel and Sony are going to keep going together as partners.”

As for what’s coming next, Pascal obviously didn’t get into specifics, but she did reveal that the studios are “getting ready” to make Spider-Man 4 which she teased will not be part of the storyline that started with Homecoming in 2017. It’s unclear what other changes could be in store — will director Jon Watts return for this one? — but at least we know that Holland will once again be in the lead. And presumably, he’ll return for the next two chapters in the trilogy, as well.

This likely means we can expect even stronger crossovers in Sony’s own Marvel movies, too, following on from Eddie Brock landing in the MCU in Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s post-credits scene and Michael Keaton’s Vulture appearing in Morbius. And, obviously, fans are all waiting on the day when Holland himself swings by one of these films.

For the moment, you can catch him in Spider-Man: No Way Home from Dec. 17. Tickets are on sale from today.