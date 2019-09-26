Marvel Rumored To Be Introducing A Female Ghost Rider Into The MCU

We know Marvel Studios is actively exploring a possible route to bring Ghost Rider into the MCU.

Johnny Blaze and the fabled Cosmic Ghost Rider have already been tipped for the über-franchise, but a new rumor is circulating today which suggests the Powers That Be currently have their eyes trained on Bella Thorne, star of Paradise City and the Scream TV series, to play a gender-swapped Ghost Rider – Alejandra Jones, in all likelihood.

Now, before we wade into the weeds, let us begin by clarifying that this is little more than a 4Chan rumor, and should be treated as such. The fate of Ghost Rider is still up in the air, particularly in the wake of Hulu’s cancellation of the doomed live-action series. Nevertheless, this tidbit suggests Bella Thorne’s Ghost Rider will hail from a different universe entirely when she is briefly introduced in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Awesome Fan Art Imagines Keanu Reeves As Ghost Rider 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Perhaps more than any other MCU film before it, the Doctor Strange sequel looks set to indulge in alternate timelines and musings over what could be, so if there was ever a window to name-drop a female Ghost Rider, this is it.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it feels as though the shackles are really off; Scott Derrickson and his team have likely been given the keys to a very big (and very confusing) sandbox, where the laws of time and space have no meaning. Besides, now that Avengers: Endgame has effectively cemented the Quantum Realm’s place in the MCU, there’s no telling what Marvel Studios has planned for Phase 4… and beyond.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this Bella Throne tidbit as more information comes to light though, so be sure to stay tuned.