Marvel can deal Netflix, DCU, and James Gunn a double-edged blow if it just hires its Reed Richards

Not just fangirling here. Hear me out, will you? It's time to give the MCU some solid plans.

Truth be told, Marvel is in a stinky place right now, but it can majorly turn the tide against everyone if it casts its Reed Richards just right. And no, we are not talking about making John Krasinski the leader of the Fantastic Four. Please, that boat has sailed sir.

So, where were we? Oh yes, the problems Marvel has been facing — its films have been getting more flak than love, same goes for its TV shows, its grand plans for Phase Five and Six are up in the air (because of Jonathan Majors, MCU’s own shortcomings, and the two ongoing strikes) and above all, it has been trying desperately hard to edge out the solid competition. On one side, there is James Gunn and the refurbished DCU and on the other end is Netflix, which has been giving Disney Plus sufficient grief.

Gunn practically cast DC’s version of the Fantastic Four by casting actors for his Superman: Legacy, despite announcing the film much, much later than Marvel’s declarations of bringing Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and the Thing to the screen. And then there is Netflix, stealing Nimona from under Disney’s nose and faring much better than Disney Plus (even if it is just as busy canceling shows).

While plotting long-term plans to reclaim its past glory can take time, it has one ready to implement…

Just cast Henry Cavill as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four!

Photo via Netflix/Warner Bros.

I know, he isn’t a popular choice to play Mister Fantastic, Henry Cavill has never expressed the desire to portray the character, nor does he look like Reed Richards (speaking for my comic-book authenticity supporters out there). But come on, haven’t we seen Cavill take on any role and blend into character like a chameleon?

Tell me you see why making him Richards would poke the air out of Marvel — and by association Disney’s — competitors?

Netflix has lost Cavill – the man who gave success to one of the streamer’s biggest shows and franchises. The news of his departure is already having side effects — The Witcher season three might have found love in the critics, but me and you both know that it is the audience that majorly keeps a show afloat and all the mental and emotional turmoil over seeing Cavill go has already hurt the show.

As for the former DCEU, it had swift make-ups and breakups with the actor, only for the new DCU to reel him back in as Superman and dump him all over again. Gunn went ahead and dashed away any lingering hope of his return by casting David Corenswet as DCU’s new Superman. The new co-head of DC Films has been attracting flak for many reasons — for sidelining the Snyderverse, praising the disastrous The Flash, casting his usual favorites in the DCU, and the one that will never stop getting him hate — keeping Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, and more but removing Henry Cavill.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

At this point, Henry Cavill has a strong fan following and he has more than earned the acclaim. By casting him as Reed Richards in Fantastic Four — one of the most talked about and hyped Marvel projects for years now — MCU will not only win itself the perfect actor, but also rid itself of the blame of making a gilded cage for its stars. Unlike the drowning careers of Tom Holland, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, etc whose popularity hinges on the MCU, Cavill is already a phenomenon all by himself.

And don’t forget, Cavill as Marvel’s Reed Richards would also mean MCU snagging the chance DCU, Gunn, and Netflix foolishly lost. It will appease angry and disappointed Marvel fans and win disgruntled Netflix and DCU detractors. The studio doesn’t need to be told twice that it is fast losing the trust its massive fandom once had in it and now would be the time to start making amends, especially the one that starts with H and ends with L.