Marvel Reportedly Developing A Deadpool Vs. The MCU Movie

Deadpool fans, it’s time to get excited, as we’ve got some news that even Captain America lifting Mjolnir and Professor Hulk can’t hold a candle to. According to our sources – the same ones who told us Black Knight was coming to the big screen back in April and that Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan in May – Marvel is developing a Deadpool vs. the MCU movie.

That may not be the exact title of it, of course, but from what we understand, the film – which is separate from Deadpool 3 – will take a few cues from the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe comic book series, which is one of the wackiest, bloodiest arcs ever written, and that’s saying a lot, even for DP.

You see, back in 2012, writer Cullen Bunn decided that Wade Wilson’s run as the Merc with a Mouth just wasn’t over the top enough. So, he started his new series with the X-Men admitting Deadpool to a mental hospital, in hopes he could be cured of his ever-growing insanity. Psycho-Man turned out to be playing doctor there though and was brainwashing his patients to do his bidding. He tried the same on Deadpool, but it backfired just a little. The doc’s plan was to shut down his inner voices, but instead, he replaced them with even worse ones. Cue the killing.

Psycho-Man was the first victim, followed by the Fantastic Four and Uatu the Watcher. Volume 2 then picked up with the killing spree, adding Doctor Doom to the list. But it didn’t stop there. Not at all, as Deadpool literally roasted Howard the Duck, shot Spider-Man in the head and blew up the Avengers in their tower. Luke Cage and Thor managed to escape, but not before Deadpool started using Hank Pym’s particles, slipping micro-bombs into Cage’s coffee and crushing Thor with a super-sized Mjolnir before moving on. Of course, no comic book movie has ever come out exactly like its source material, but if even one of these over-the-top deaths is committed to film, holy douche-pool.

From what we understand, the live-action version will see Wade going after several Avengers and X-Men, though it’s unclear which ones. It’s also unclear if any of them will actually be killed off in the end.

At the moment, all our sources have told us is that the project will focus on DP starting to go a bit crazy as his brain cells keep changing and he begins to lose it. This, apparently, is what leads him to fight and attempt to kill a number of Marvel characters. It’s said that at the end, though, things will return to normal and Deadpool will go back to being a hero. Presumably, then, he won’t succeed in taking any of them out for good, but you never know.

In any case, this sounds like a pretty ambitious project, but one that might just work under the watchful eye of Kevin Feige and co., and as soon as we learn more about what they’ve got planned for their Deadpool vs. the MCU movie, we’ll be sure to let you know.