Marvel Eyeing Brad Pitt For A Big Villain Role In The MCU

Marvel is going to have a hard time finding a new big bad for the MCU who’ll top Thanos, but thankfully, the comic book universe has plenty for them to choose from. Plus, they’ve just got the rights back to several iconic foes along with the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Of course, one way to outdo the Mad Titan would be to get a major star in to play whoever the next threat is and you can’t get a much bigger name in Hollywood than Brad Pitt. That’s right, We Got This Covered is hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us the studio was developing a Ms. Marvel show and that Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis on Infinite Earths” – that the Fight Club star is being eyed for a key villain role in the MCU.

It’s unclear which character it is exactly, but three contenders our sources have mentioned to us are Annihilus, Kang the Conqueror and Doctor Doom. As we’ve previously reported, there are many actors in consideration for each of these roles, so it’s by no means certain that Pitt will end up getting one of them. He is, however, someone that the studio’s interested in working with.

Of course, Pitt recently appeared in his first ever comic book movie, showing up in 2018’s Deadpool 2. The actor dropped by for a hilarious and unexpected cameo as the Vanisher, an invisible mutant and member of X-Force who’s briefly made visible at the moment of his death when he’s electrocuted. His ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, is also joining the MCU in next year’s The Eternals. She’s going blonde for her role as Thena, one of the eponymous immortal super-humans.

Annihilus, Doom and Kang are all expected to be priorities for Marvel moving forward, according to various reports and rumors, and Norman Osborn may also be back in play now that Spider-Man’s sticking around the MCU. As for which villain Brad Pitt could potentially play, that we don’t yet know, but sound off on which role you think he’d be best suited for in the comments section down below.