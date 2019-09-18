Marvel Fan Discovers A Continuity Error In Avengers: Endgame

Generally speaking, Marvel keeps a pretty tight ship when it comes to their ever-expanding cinematic universe. Over the past decade, dozens of films and products have merged together seamlessly, and fans have proven that beyond April, Easter Egg hunting is a year-round event. But the studio’s latest blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame, saw their attention to detail be brought to the next extreme.

Introducing the concept of multi-pathed time travel to the genre, the three-hour galactic epic sees Earth’s Mightiest Heroes venture to different points in Marvel history to locate the since-destroyed Infinity Stones. One particularly impressive sequence takes a group of time-leaping heroes – including Iron Man, Ant-Man, and Captain America – back to 2012 New York during the climactic battle of the original Avengers movie.

Here, we watch the first class of super’s take the defeated Loki down the elevator for his impending imprisonment. In an amusing conversation, Hulk, still in his green and muscle-filled glory, is told to go down the steps as to avoid surpassing the elevator’s weight limit. This of course leads to Banner’s anger-driven double making a big, destructive scene in the lobby and the 2019 Avengers losing sight of their sought-after stone.

But as it turns out, it’s also a point of rare inconsistency for the studio. As one fan pointed out, when you look at the backgrounds of the elevator from the 2012 and 2019 films, they’re really quite different. Go ahead and check it out for yourself down below.

Other than this tiny slip, the staging in this scene is remarkably accurate. And for a film that has to consider so many other pictures in order to create its story, pointing this detail out is pretty petty.

But Marvel films will always be the subject of such scrutiny and relentless inspection. And as Avengers: Endgame continues its home video journey, we’ll surely be seeing many more of these nit-picky gripes.