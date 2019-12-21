Marvel Studios went three for three with superhero blockbusters in 2019.

Not only were Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home all excellent films in their own right, but each one of them managed to soar over the $1 billion milestone at the worldwide box office. So, if the Marvel Cinematic Universe is experiencing any symptoms of comic book movie fatigue, it certainly doesn’t show.

Speaking of which, now that Spider-Man: Far From Home has been on Blu-ray for a few months, fans are beginning to find more neat easter eggs in the sequel and a rather interesting one has re-surfaced online this week. Seen below, a moment in FFH visually calls back to a scene in the aforementioned Endgame, with Spidey striking a pose that’s awfully similar to the one we saw Cap take in the Infinity War follow-up.

Yes, it would seem that Spider-Man’s big stand against Mysterio nods to Steve’s epic stand against the Mad Titan. Of course, Peter Parker looks a bit less well equipped than the First Avenger was, but it’s an amusing little visual easter egg regardless and one that we certainly missed on our first viewing. We’re sure it’s not the last to surface, either, as fans continue to scrutinize each and every MCU film for more hidden callbacks.

But looking ahead, and with Spider-Man now back in the MCU, it seems we’ll be seeing a lot more of the webhead in the near future. After all, we’ve heard that Marvel has plans for two more trilogies for him, and with Sony also allowed to use Peter Parker in their own cinematic universe as well, it seems like fans of Tom Holland’s take on the hero are in for a very exciting time in the years ahead.