Marvel Plans To Make Two More Spider-Man Trilogies After This One

It was a pretty stressful summer for Spider-Man fans – not least Tom Holland himself – as the character was out of the MCU for a scary moment there before Disney and Sony were able to to complete a new deal that kept the wall-crawler in the franchise for at least two more movies. The good news though is that we’re hearing there’s a strong chance this deal could be extended beyond those couple of films, meaning Spidey might be part of the MCU for a long, long time yet.

We Got This Covered has been informed by our sources – the same ones who told us that Hawkeye may be recast due to the allegations against Jeremy Renner, which was later corroborated by trusted insider Daniel RPK, and that the Inhumans were being rebooted, which Anson Mount seemingly confirmed yesterday – that Marvel is planning to produce two more Spider-Man trilogies. As we’ve previously reported, the odds are looking high that another Disney/Sony agreement will be made come 2022 and if this goes through, sources say it’ll lead to a further six movies that fit into the MCU. The first three will explore Peter’s life at college and the second three will take him into adulthood.

Like we’ve also revealed before, Norman Osborn’s introduction and the formation of the Sinister Six are being held back until Spider-Man 4, not Spider-Man 3 as many have speculated. And sure enough, our intel says that the villains will be a major part of the second trilogy, while Marvel are also entertaining the idea of turning Ned into the Hobgoblin, as per the comics, in the second round of films.

Holland’s always said he’d be happy to play Peter Parker for decades to come, so if things go well, it looks like he might get his wish. Seven more films, including Spider-Man 3, which all take place in the MCU and follow the hero as he grows from teen to adult does sound like everything fans could ask for, too, so fingers crossed we’ll be celebrating a new Sony/Disney deal in three years’ time.

In the meantime, Spider-Man 3 swings into cinemas on July 16th, 2021.