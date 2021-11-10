Marvel Fans Are Finding Shang-Chi Blooper Reel Downright Hilarious

Good news, Marvel fans — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally debuts on streaming this Friday as part of the studio’s Disney Plus Day celebrations. Ahead of the big day, Marvel has shared a first look at the movie’s blooper reel, revealing some hilarious mishaps and unseen bits of improv from the cast that didn’t make it into the finished cut. The internet can’t get enough of it:

THIS BLOOPER REEL >>> https://t.co/TYgejzfDVj — micah! 🔇 ETERNALS SPOILERS (@ahstracciatella) November 10, 2021

made my day thank you 😭🥺✨ https://t.co/teTFx6WI7R — aubrey belle 🍁🍂 (@itsaubreybelle) November 10, 2021

PURE SEROTONIN I LOVE IT https://t.co/DJyixdDyuJ — cuffs | dissappearance era (@cuffswhite) November 10, 2021

When you have two great comedic actors like Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu and Crazy Rich Asians’ Awkwafina as your leads, you’re going to get a lot of antics happening on set, and this blooper reel gives us a taste of how the pair kept themselves entertained during filming. Shang-Chi and Katy’s best-buddy dynamic was one of the highlights of the film, so it’s good to know that Liu and Awkwafina share that friendship in real life, too.

GOD I LOVE THEM https://t.co/g9yYXx9NWy — martina⭒winter's child (@itssmartys) November 10, 2021

i love this cast so much 🥺🥰 https://t.co/6GsgwO5sm0 — melissa artobello (@lissawithm) November 10, 2021

They look like such a fun cast to be with tho! 😍😆 #ShangChi Love them! ❤️ https://t.co/Xjd26wlZN2 — anonymous (@anynomous_lover) November 10, 2021

This is an instantly iconic flub from Awkwafina.

Porking lot might not leave my head now. Thanks Awkwafina. XD https://t.co/fZRjZLFXwb — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) November 10, 2021

Brie Larson fans, watch this for a surprise two seconds of Captain Marvel!

THERE'S A CAROL DANVERS BLOOPER YALL AAAAAAAAA https://t.co/eMfq0POEsf — piya (@hiddllestone) November 10, 2021

It’s so weird to see Wenwu do something this adorable.

Even Tony Leung does a little dance 😂 https://t.co/OUCoMMF9IM — Eɱɱα ~ 🐍🗡 (@earth2starchild) November 10, 2021

Folks are also being reminded of just how much they love this film.

#Eternals was good but #ShangChi was most definitely the best movie I watched this year. https://t.co/ExbGCMnW7X — Dian (@mocipicy) November 10, 2021

Shang-Chi follows Liu’s master martial artist as he is drawn back into the pull of his immortal crime lord father, the ruler of the Ten Rings organization, leading him on a globe-trotting journey to protect the world from an ancient and mystical threat. The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, all of whom can be seen in the blooper reel.

Don’t miss Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when it finally hits Disney Plus on this Nov. 12. For a full list of what’s landing on the streamer this weekend, visit here.