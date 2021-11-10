Marvel Fans Are Finding Shang-Chi Blooper Reel Downright Hilarious
Good news, Marvel fans — Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings finally debuts on streaming this Friday as part of the studio’s Disney Plus Day celebrations. Ahead of the big day, Marvel has shared a first look at the movie’s blooper reel, revealing some hilarious mishaps and unseen bits of improv from the cast that didn’t make it into the finished cut. The internet can’t get enough of it:
When you have two great comedic actors like Kim’s Convenience star Simu Liu and Crazy Rich Asians’ Awkwafina as your leads, you’re going to get a lot of antics happening on set, and this blooper reel gives us a taste of how the pair kept themselves entertained during filming. Shang-Chi and Katy’s best-buddy dynamic was one of the highlights of the film, so it’s good to know that Liu and Awkwafina share that friendship in real life, too.
This is an instantly iconic flub from Awkwafina.
Brie Larson fans, watch this for a surprise two seconds of Captain Marvel!
It’s so weird to see Wenwu do something this adorable.
Folks are also being reminded of just how much they love this film.
Shang-Chi follows Liu’s master martial artist as he is drawn back into the pull of his immortal crime lord father, the ruler of the Ten Rings organization, leading him on a globe-trotting journey to protect the world from an ancient and mystical threat. The cast also includes Michelle Yeoh, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, all of whom can be seen in the blooper reel.
Don’t miss Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings when it finally hits Disney Plus on this Nov. 12. For a full list of what’s landing on the streamer this weekend, visit here.