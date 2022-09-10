Marvel fans are furious with Feige after no new Wanda news surfaces at D23

Not only did Marvel fans (kind of) get their hopes dashed at D23 after hearing rumors that the Scarlet Witch herself Elizabeth Olsen was supposed to be in attendance, now they have to deal with the fact there’s no news about the famous property at all.

There was a lot of buzz that Marvel was going to announce a solo Scarlet Witch movie, but that didn’t happen. Now the Marvel panel is over, and fans are understandably upset. To add to the confusion, a fake account tried to whip everyone into a frenzy with a fake post.

Here are some of the more vitriolic reactions. One person tweeted, “when you piss off the gay fanbase, you’ve f*cked up. kevin will never find peace.”

when you piss off the gay fanbase, you’ve fucked up. kevin will never find peace #ScarletWitch #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/7xGeTTOuws — The Shandom (@cilanthropist) September 10, 2022

Another wrote, “So no scarlet witch movie announcement, wanda nation we have lost once again.”

so no scarlet witch movie announcement, wanda nation we have lost once again. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/MyLQuiJuOK — chey ⚡️ (@womenswrestli17) September 10, 2022

Others pointed out the lack of information about other properties as well. “NO X-MEN NO FANTASTIC FOUR NO MOON KNIGHT NO SCARLET WITCH WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS @Kevfeige?”

WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS @Kevfeige?#MarvelStudios #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/5k76jrGdJt — Mon (@monzmeyette) September 10, 2022

Still others felt foolish.

They wouldn’t be so upset if they didn’t feel like they were taken advantage of, one user tweeted.

“The only evidence of a #ScarletWitch solo was the hype advertisement for the #D23Expo We were played.”

An enterprising Twitter user named Kylie used Marvel’s own imagery against it. “When no scarlet witch solo film was announced at #D23Expo today,” the caption read, followed by a powerful image Marvel fans can immediately recognize.

when no scarlet witch solo film was announced at #D23Expo today 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/FEuAeACsJA — kylie (@kylieromanova) September 10, 2022

Honestly, they are flipping out.

“So no #ScarletWitch movie and we won’t know about the character till God knows when and there was no cast for the fantastic 4 Thank you for nothing @Kevfeige.”

Thank you for nothing @Kevfeige #D23Expo #D23Expo2022 #WANDA23 pic.twitter.com/QdGircXKzT — Waiting for Daredevil: Born Again (@CapSparklFingrs) September 10, 2022

Sure there was sadness, but mostly it seemed like desperate anger, like this comment from Craxg. “WHERE is a #ScarletWitch announcement you cowards ?!!” Not sure how not announcing a movie makes you a coward but here we are.

Oh, they are mad. User The Shandom called Feige (despite the fact that he’s helmed countless audience-pleasing movies) the “dumbest” person on Earth. “Kevin feige is the dumbest person on the planet. wanda trending the last 3 days and nothing for the entire expo. good riddance smh.”

kevin feige is the dumbest person on the planet. wanda trending the last 3 days and nothing for the entire expo. good riddance smh #ScarletWitch #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/du8c2WZRmb — The Shandom (@cilanthropist) September 10, 2022

No one is more deserving, fans said, of their own movie than the Scarlet Witch, and no one is more pissed off than The Shandom. “Carried a film that wasn’t her own & has the most talked about marvel show/most awards and still no solo film…oh okay kevin.”

carried a film that wasn’t her own & has the most talked about marvel show/most awards and still no solo film…oh okay kevin #ScarletWitch #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/w3wPKzTSCc — The Shandom (@cilanthropist) September 10, 2022

Honestly, it’s a testament to the character’s popularity that people are reacting like this, especially since Marvel fans can be notoriously anti female superheroes. Others still hold out hope that the movie is on its way eventually. One person had an interesting theory about it.

“The Scarlet Witch Solo film is not gonna be announced before they do a reveal that she’s alive. My guess in a post credits scene at the end of the Agatha series. Wanda is gonna show up at westview, release Agatha from her spell and ask her to help control her magic.”

The Scarlet Witch Solo film is not gonna be announced before they do a reveal that she’s alive. My guess in a post credits scene at the end of the Agatha series. Wanda is gonna show up at westview, release Agatha from her spell and ask her to help control her magic. #D23Expo — The Gay Pokemon Ducks Bangs (@GayChemist) September 10, 2022

Regardless of what happens, we’ll let you know when we hear anything about this eagerly anticipated movie.