Marvel Fans Are Loving Jared Leto’s Morbius Look In New Trailer

Our first new trailer for Morbius since early 2020 finally went online today — and Marvel fans are here for it. With all the other superhero movies on the way over the next year, it’s fair to say that a lot of folks had probably forgotten that this next installment in Sony’s cinematic universe was coming so soon, but this promo has once again skyrocketed the hype for it. In particular, the internet is going crazy for the title character’s epic look.

As based on the classic Spider-Man foe, Jared Leto stars as Dr. Michael Morbius, a brilliant scientist with a rare blood disease who, in an attempt to cure himself, transforms into what you might call a Living Vampire. The new trailer really leaned into the horror angle of the anti-hero’s story, complete with a lot of glimpses at his final monstrous form, as beautifully realized with comic-book accurate CGI. And it’s earning a lot of praise on social media.

How great & terrifying is this VFX Work on Jared Leto as the blood sucking Vampire #Morbius pic.twitter.com/VQxgsTDAzI — Movies That Maher w The Viking (@MoviesThatMaher) November 1, 2021

If I must drink blood, let it be the blood of the corrupt of those who deserve to die. The blood of the guilty.🧛🏻‍♂️ #Morbius pic.twitter.com/xl7DvhtGiu — MEGΔT HIROKI (@Megat_Hiroki) November 2, 2021

As well as his terrific character design, the Morbius trailer also highlighted the movie’s many ties to the wider Marvel multiverse, including another appearance from Michael Keaton’s Vulture, Amazing Spider-Man easter eggs, and Morbius joking to a victim that he’s actually Tom Hardy’s Venom. We’re not entirely sure which of these universes it’s specifically set in, but fans are enjoying the crossovers nonetheless.

As directed by Daniel Espinosa and also starring Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Matt Smith, Morbius is due to swoop into cinemas starting Jan. 28, 2022.