Watch: Morbius Descends In First Official Trailer

Of all the characters Sony could’ve chosen to bolster its fledgling Spider-Man universe, Morbius seems like a strange pick indeed. While the character certainly has his fair share of fans, it’s hardly a stretch to label the reluctant vampire as anything other than obscure when compared to other villains and anti-heroes from the Wall-Crawler’s rogue’s gallery.

Then again, Sony, despite developing the film in association with Marvel, is hamstrung by who (or what) it’s allowed to show on screen, so settling on poor Michael Morbius’ tragic battle with a degenerative blood disease isn’t altogether unexpected.

Besides, judging by today’s trailer, it’s looking like the chronological follow-up to Venom: Let There Be Carnage is shaping up to be worth the price of admission. Check it out for yourselves above.

Starring Jared Leto in the title role alongside Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson, Morbius, presumably, will serve as an origin story for the character. Sony is taking cues from Feige’s MCU by keeping plot details tightly under wraps, and while fans now have a better idea of what to expect thanks to today’s appetizer, there’s still a laundry list of questions left unanswered.

With any luck, the gates should be thrown wide open sooner rather than later.

Morbius opens in theaters on January 28, 2022.