Marvel Fans Begging Disney To Release The New Mutants On Disney+

Cast your mind back to March 2018, when the MCU’s Black Panther was still riding high at the box office, Ava DuVernay’s A Wrinkle in Time had just landed with a thud, and theaters were littered with mediocre effects-driven movies like Tomb Raider, Pacific Rim: Uprising and Ready Player One. With just a few weeks to go until release, Fox’s The New Mutants was abruptly delayed by ten months, leaving fans upset that they’d have to wait almost an entire year to see the X-Men spinoff.

Fast forward to April 2020, when the MCU’s Captain Marvel 2 was given an official release date as the entirety of Phase Four was rescheduled, the box office has been reduced to zero, and theaters around the world remain closed, leaving mediocre films like Bloodshot and Sonic the Hedgehog to become available early for digital download. With just a few weeks to go until release, Disney and Marvel’s The New Mutants was abruptly delayed for the fourth time, with many fans now resigned to the fact that they may never get to see it on the big screen at all.

The definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over while hoping for different results, and after The New Mutants was conspicuous by its absence from Disney’s heavily reshuffled release schedule, fans went online to vent their frustrations, although a lot of them didn’t seem surprised in the slightest. Though they are now demanding that the film be debuted on Disney Plus.

We’re now 33 months removed from when The New Mutants first started rolling cameras, and yet still no closer to actually seeing it. That brand new trailer may ultimately have turned out to be for nothing, too, with it looking increasingly likely that the mutant horror flick will end up being unceremoniously dumped on Disney Plus at some point in the future to little fanfare. And what a shame that is.

