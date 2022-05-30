Marvel fans decree the best Illuminati member is… Morbius?

Even though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the biggest movie in the world this month, social media can’t stop talking about another Marvel superhero. In the wake of its poor box office performance and critical pummeling, you might’ve expected Morbius to vanish from the cultural conversation but instead something unexpected has happened — the Living Vampire has become a Living Meme, with the Jared Leto character taking on a whole other life in Twitter meme form.

And just to prove that we’re living in the Morbiverse of Madness, it turns out Morbius is more popular than the Illuminati in Doctor Strange 2. Twitter account @TheSRPReport shared a viral tweet asking fans to name their favorite Illuminati hero, offering them the choice of the group’s six members — Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Who’s your favorite Illuminati member from #MultiverseOfMadness? pic.twitter.com/z7u19rRmCW — The SRP Report (@TheSRPReport) May 29, 2022

And yet a lot of fans opted to choose none of them as the tweet was quickly swallowed up by Morbi-mania

Wait, you forget someone pic.twitter.com/90S4ZFweSn — Willem Dripfoe (@Massacre11) May 30, 2022

Someone had to say it…

was looking for this pic.twitter.com/CTNdE4eHH4 — Jorovie Muñoz (@JorovieMunoz) May 30, 2022

It seems that all the Morbius memes are just a consequence of fans’ general disappointment with the Illuminati’s portrayal in the movie, with many furious they were so quickly offed by Scarlet Witch.

None of them.. that whole sequence was dead https://t.co/iW1TTOIurG — Carlito RYLT®️Hero/Villain (@RYLTforLife) May 30, 2022

Others just flat-out hated them and were cheering Wanda on.

I kinda hated them all the obnoxious bunch of fuckwits. Wanda did amazing. https://t.co/QooHi5pEu3 — Jinny Skeans (@JinnySkeans) May 30, 2022

Some think they don’t even deserve the name Illuminati.

The MCU version of the “I don’t know her” meme.

Maybe this would be a more accurate group name:

Obviously, there are fans out there who loved the Illuminati’s entrance, with many votes also coming in for the likes of Reed Richards, Peggy, and Black Bolt, but it’s clear that the team’s role in the film wasn’t as unanimously popular as Marvel were hoping. Instead, we’re in this weird alternate timeline where people are going crazy for Morbius and shrugging at the debut of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. Just so long as all the memeing doesn’t end up cursing us with an actual Morbius 2.