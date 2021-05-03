Home / movies

Marvel Fans Are Getting Emotional Over Black Panther 2’s Official Title

This Monday, Marvel dropped an internet-shattering sizzle reel for Phase 4 of the MCU that revealed a ton of new info about what’s to come in the world’s favorite franchise. As well as unveiling the first footage from Eternals, it also confirmed a few release dates as well as rechristening a couple of upcoming movies. Namely, Captain Marvel 2 is now going by The Marvels and Black Panther 2 has been given the subtitle Wakanda Forever.

As we all know, Chadwick Boseman sadly passed away last summer shortly before work on the sequel was due to begin. Director Ryan Googler went back to the drawing board and devised a new pitch for the film that we’ve been told will respect Boseman’s memory but also switch the focus to the incredible supporting cast of the first effort. And given that this is its mission statement, the title Wakanda Forever is perfect. Not only that, but it seems that fans are getting a bit emotional over it on social media, as you can see below.

Plot details on the follow-up are being kept under wraps, but it’s thought that there will be some battle for the throne between King T’Challa’s allies and enemies. Actress Lupita Nyong’o has stated that she “feels good” about going back to work on the sequel as she trusts Coogler to honor Boseman’s legacy in the movie, and though it’s hard to imagine exactly how the franchise will move forward without him, it’s sure to be a powerful entry in the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to release on July 8th, 2022, making it the seventh out of eight Marvel films we have coming our way over the next two years. The final two entries in Phase 4 then follow in 2023 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May.

