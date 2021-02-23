Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over Big Hero 6 Characters Coming To The MCU

Today brought some surprising news for Marvel fans. According to an exclusive by The DisInsider, the studio is planning on bringing characters from Disney’s Big Hero 6 into the MCU. The hit 2014 animated movie is actually based on Marvel characters to begin with, so it makes sense, but it’d still mark a major crossover between the MCU and Disney’s universe and since the news dropped, it’s gone viral on social media.

Details are thin on the ground at present, but it’s believed that at least teen prodigy Hiro (voiced by Titans’ Ryan Potter in the movie) and his faithful robot Baymax will appear. As for where they’ll show up, The DisInsider writes that Doctor Strange 2, Secret Invasion and the reported Agents of Atlas series, bringing together the MCU’s Asian heroes, are the top contenders.

Hiro and Baymax are great, but if you ask fans, they’d also like to see live-action versions of the rest of the characters, too. Like Go Go, Honey Lemon and Hiro’s older brother Tadashi. And below, you can see just a sample of how folks are reacting to the news.

BIG HERO 6 COMING INTO THE MCU YUPPPP pic.twitter.com/83Ua52GvRw — Kyle • 🦋 (@agathaspeachy) February 23, 2021

But which version of the characters will the MCU draw inspiration from? We need answers!

MCU is apparently gonna add Big Hero 6 characters….but which versions will they be based on? pic.twitter.com/zraEuETk90 — Dove (The Spider Queen) (@MistressDove) February 23, 2021

If they’re going with the comics, then get ready for a much less cuddly, much more ferocious take on Baymax.

Big Hero 6 for MCU, huh? Shit I’m down.

ESPECIALLY since Baymax is gonna look like his comic version pic.twitter.com/tC9avM2G29 — A sentient Capri Sun (@ThorniestBerry) February 23, 2021

Getting Tadashi in the MCU is a must.

BIG HERO 6 IS BEING INTRODUCED TO THE MCU. I NEED TO KNOW WHO IS PLAYING TADASHI pic.twitter.com/vHJpv9gQQP — jaz😈 ⁷ (@TheePrincessJaz) February 23, 2021

Mainly because he’s already been referenced in the franchise. That’s right, at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony Stark is looking for a new A.I. following the loss of J.A.R.V.I.S. and while he picks F.R.I.D.A.Y., we can see that another one’s labelled TADASHI.

I love how everyone is surprised about Big Hero 6 coming to the MCU as if there wasn’t already a reference in Age of Ultron. pic.twitter.com/qVWfIkFjSo — 💜Prowling Gambino💚|ZSJL HYPE!!! (@ProwlingGambino) February 23, 2021

Folks really should’ve realized that Big Hero 6 was a Marvel property, seeing as Stan Lee is literally in the movie.

They bringing Big Hero 6 to the MCU?! LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOO!!!! Also, ppl really didn't know BH6 was Marvel? Stan Lee was literally Fred's dad in the movie! Where ya'll been? pic.twitter.com/QHfygrGiA2 — JOURDON⚡ (@DynamoSuperX) February 23, 2021

Anyhoo, there’s a lot of happiness going around.

I’m so happy Big Hero 6 could be in The MCU. They are awesome and I can’t wait to see them alongside the MCU pic.twitter.com/Nacukk2jGz — Cluver (@CluverAtreides) February 23, 2021

Actually, none of those are Marvel charact… Eh, we’ll allow it. Gargoyles in the MCU would be pretty cool.

If Disney officially puts Big Hero 6 in the MCU, may I offer them a few other suggestions as well? Cause I think they're pretty neat… pic.twitter.com/wqHEcsiwIH — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) February 23, 2021

Ahead of a Marvel crossover, the Big Hero 6 franchise is set to continue with Baymax!, a spinoff TV series following the robot’s adventures helping the people of San Fransokyo, which is due on Disney Plus later this year.