Marvel Fans Freaking Out Over Big Hero 6 Characters Coming To The MCU

Today brought some surprising news for Marvel fans. According to an exclusive by The DisInsider, the studio is planning on bringing characters from Disney’s Big Hero 6 into the MCU. The hit 2014 animated movie is actually based on Marvel characters to begin with, so it makes sense, but it’d still mark a major crossover between the MCU and Disney’s universe and since the news dropped, it’s gone viral on social media.

Details are thin on the ground at present, but it’s believed that at least teen prodigy Hiro (voiced by Titans’ Ryan Potter in the movie) and his faithful robot Baymax will appear. As for where they’ll show up, The DisInsider writes that Doctor Strange 2, Secret Invasion and the reported Agents of Atlas series, bringing together the MCU’s Asian heroes, are the top contenders.

Hiro and Baymax are great, but if you ask fans, they’d also like to see live-action versions of the rest of the characters, too. Like Go Go, Honey Lemon and Hiro’s older brother Tadashi. And below, you can see just a sample of how folks are reacting to the news.

But which version of the characters will the MCU draw inspiration from? We need answers!

If they’re going with the comics, then get ready for a much less cuddly, much more ferocious take on Baymax.

Getting Tadashi in the MCU is a must.

Big Hero 6

Mainly because he’s already been referenced in the franchise. That’s right, at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Tony Stark is looking for a new A.I. following the loss of J.A.R.V.I.S. and while he picks F.R.I.D.A.Y., we can see that another one’s labelled TADASHI.

Folks really should’ve realized that Big Hero 6 was a Marvel property, seeing as Stan Lee is literally in the movie.

Anyhoo, there’s a lot of happiness going around.

Actually, none of those are Marvel charact… Eh, we’ll allow it. Gargoyles in the MCU would be pretty cool.

Ahead of a Marvel crossover, the Big Hero 6 franchise is set to continue with Baymax!, a spinoff TV series following the robot’s adventures helping the people of San Fransokyo, which is due on Disney Plus later this year.

