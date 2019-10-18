Marvel Developing An All-Asian Team-Up MCU Project

Marvel Studios will deliver their first Asian superhero in the form of Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi come February 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And it seems that they don’t intend to stop there with their Asian representation, as we’re hearing that they also have plans to create an all-Asian super-team in the MCU before too long.

Sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who said the Inhumans will be rebooted in Ms. Marvel and that Wiccan will debut in WandaVision, both of which have now been confirmed – tell us that Marvel will be bringing the New Agents of Atlas from the comics into the live-action franchise soon. We don’t yet have enough information to say whether this will take the form of a movie or a TV show, but it’s definitely on the way.

For those who don’t know, earlier this year, Marvel dusted off the old Agents of Atlas concept and rebooted it as a group made up entirely of Asian or Asian-American superheroes. Shang-Chi was a leading member and, as you’d expect, we’ve been informed that Liu will reprise his role for this MCU project. Other members in the comics include Brawn, Silk and White Fox.

Here's What's To Come In MCU Phase 4 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Interestingly. we’re also hearing that a rebooted Iron Fist could land a spot on the team. We previously reported that Marvel is looking to reboot Danny Rand in a future Shang-Chi movie. The fact that he could appear as part of the Agents of Atlas though may tell us that the plan is to cast an Asian actor in the role, as opposed to another Caucasian actor like Finn Jones.

Jimmy Woo is the head of Atlas in the comics as well, so it’s interesting to note that he was introduced – as played by Randall Park – in last year’s Ant-Man and the Wasp. As such, Marvel might’ve be planning this for a while, as Park is also due to return in 2021’s WandaVision and it’s possible that could further set up a bigger role for him down the line.

Tell us, though, are you looking forward to seeing Shang-Chi and the Agents of Atlas in the MCU? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.