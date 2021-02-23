Big Hero 6 Characters Reportedly Coming To The MCU

Don Hall and Chris Williams’ Big Hero 6 occupies a unique position when it comes to the history of bringing Marvel’s comic book properties to the big screen. The film was a huge critical and commercial success, raking in $657 million at the box office and winning the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, but a lot of audiences weren’t aware that it was technically a Marvel movie, even though it featured the obligatory Stan Lee cameo.

A small screen spinoff ran for three seasons on Disney XD and only wrapped up last week, while it was announced at last year’s Investor Day that new series Baymax! was in the works for Disney Plus and will debut next year, so it isn’t like the studio has any intention of giving up on the property. In fact, a new report claims that several Big Hero 6 characters could be making their way into live-action as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although WandaVision has already shown on countless occasions that the introduction of the multiverse presents infinite storytelling possibilities, with Spider-Man 3 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only set to reinforce that notion further, trying to imagine how the likes of Hiro and his scene-stealing sidekick Baymax could not only appear, but realistically exist in the same world as the Avengers is something of a head-scratcher.

That being said, the city of San Fransokyo would look stunning in live-action, and we know much better at this stage than to rule anything out when it comes to the MCU. That being said, it’s still probably best to wait for more information and some concrete details before getting too carried away with the thought of the Big Hero 6 crew butting heads with Kevin Feige’s roster of superheroes.